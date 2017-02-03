3 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Parade 17 Suspects Over South Kaduna Crisis

By Ronald Mutum

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) yesterday paraded 17 suspects over allegations of inciting public disturbance, including culpable homicide in the southern parts of Kaduna State.

Police spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshod while parading the suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja said the arrests is an aftermath of 'Operation Harmony' set up by the Police Headquarters to check recent sectarian crisis in southern Kaduna.

He said: "The operation recorded remarkable achievements in tackling the crisis and preventing further disturbance of public peace across southern Kaduna. Seventeen (17) suspects were arrested in the act and caches of fire arms and ammunition were recovered from them."

He added that the suspects are made up of both members from indigenous ethnic groups in the region and herders from whom illegal arms and ammunitions were recovered.

He gave the names of the suspects to include Nelson Paul, Bulus Jatau, Magaji Shaibu, Danlami Yakubu and Haruna Iliyasu.

Others are, Idris Bello, Danjuma Barde, Goma Adamu, Samuel Joshua, Abudulkareem Abdul, Hassan Idris, Adamu Haruna, Adamu Umar, Sulieman Saleh, Abubakar Mohammadu, and Muhammadu Jori.

Fielding questions from journalists one of the suspects, Nelson Paul confessed to supplying the other suspects with the arms and ammunition which he said he obtained from Plateau state.

He also confessed to have led the police to the other suspects who he sold weapons to where the arms and ammunition were discovered.

