Nigeria: Uniuyo Gets New Deputy Vice-Chancellors

Uyo — The Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Uyo, Professor Kimse A. B. Okoko, has approved the selection of two new Deputy Vice-Chancellors (DVCs) for the University of Uyo, Professor Godfrey Okon Udo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration); and Professor (Mrs.) Inyang Mbong Udofot, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic).

A statement signed by the university's Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr. Aniediabasi D. Udofia, said the new DVCs were selected by the school Senate at its 104th Meeting held on Tuesday, December 21, 2016 and that both appointments took effect from January 1, 2017 and would run for the period of two years.

Godfrey Udo is a Professor of Estate Management with over 35 years in public service.

He has Ph.D and M.Sc in Estate Management from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1991 and 1987 respectively; B.Sc. (Hon.) in Urban Estate Surveying from Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham, England in 1980, plus an Ordinary Diploma in Estate Management from the then College of Technology, Calabar in 1975.

Prof. Udo, who joined the services of the University of Uyo in 2008, has held several positions of responsibilities including Head of Department, Estate Management; Dean, Faculty of Environmental Studies; Dean, Postgraduate School; Chairman, Committee of Deans; Chairman and member of many committees in the University of Uyo.

He also taught at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he started his academic career as Graduate Assistant.

Udo is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, and Registered Member of Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria.

Until his appointment as Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Professor Udo was the Dean, Postgraduate School and Chairman, Committee of Deans.

Prof. (Mrs.) Inyang M. Udofot, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) had her N.C.E. in English and French in 1976 at the then College of Education, Uyo. She later progressed to acquire a B.Ed. in English in the year 1981 from the University of Benin.

In 1992, she obtained a Master's of Arts Degree in English from the erstwhile University of Cross River State, now the University of Uyo, as well as a Doctorate degree in English from the same University in 1997.