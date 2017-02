Malanje — 1º de Agosto men's handball team won on Monday the 37th edition of the national junior championship, after beating in the final Desportivo da Banca by 29-23.

In a match played at Palanca Negra arena in the northern Malanje province, 1º de Agosto were already winning the game in the first half by 17-13.

In the women category, Petro de Lunda retained the title after beating in the final 1º de Agosto by 35-21.