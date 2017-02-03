Angola: Minister Calls On Teachers for Responsibility

Benguela — The Education Minister, Pinda Simão, Tuesday in Benguela called on teachers for more seriousness and responsibility regarding the content taught.

Pinda Simão, who was speaking at the national opening ceremony of the 2017 academic year, said that greater awareness of the need for interaction between the school and the social partners is needed so that student assessment is in line with the real competence demonstrated by them.

He added that, despite the positive results achieved, there is still a need for more attention and priority resolution of issues related to the quality of learning, administration, management, monitoring, supervision and inspection of education.

The minister said that priority given this year 2017, is related to the planning of activities, the effective inclusion of 9,196 agents in the special and general education system, as well as the fulfillment of the goals of the National Development Plan 2013/2017, with the insertion of new students.