Angola: Artisanal Mining Hinders Environmental Protection

Luanda — The Minister of Geology and Mines, Francisco Queiroz, said today, in Luanda, that the artisanal activity (diamond and inert domain) has caused the most difficult to protect the environment.

The Government official, who was speaking at the end of a meeting that he granted to the Minister of the Environment of the Kingdom of Morocco, Hakima El Haite, on the occasion of the National Environment Day on Tuesday, said that in the field of the environment the sector has been facing difficulties in the area of artisanal exploration.

In the industrial domain (exploration of diamonds and ornamental stones), work is being done well. There is cooperation between industrial operators at the same time as they cannot start any industrial activity without the respective study of environmental impact, he said.

The Mining Code has very concrete rules on mining activity in relation to the environment, he stressed.

He appealed to operators in the artisanal mining sector to respect the environment.

The minister of Environment of the Kingdom of Morocco, Hakim El Haite, said on the occasion that the mining sector is important for the economy of Angola, but the living conditions of the population should be taken into consideration.