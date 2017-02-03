1 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Artisanal Mining Hinders Environmental Protection

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Minister of Geology and Mines, Francisco Queiroz, said today, in Luanda, that the artisanal activity (diamond and inert domain) has caused the most difficult to protect the environment.

The Government official, who was speaking at the end of a meeting that he granted to the Minister of the Environment of the Kingdom of Morocco, Hakima El Haite, on the occasion of the National Environment Day on Tuesday, said that in the field of the environment the sector has been facing difficulties in the area of artisanal exploration.

In the industrial domain (exploration of diamonds and ornamental stones), work is being done well. There is cooperation between industrial operators at the same time as they cannot start any industrial activity without the respective study of environmental impact, he said.

The Mining Code has very concrete rules on mining activity in relation to the environment, he stressed.

He appealed to operators in the artisanal mining sector to respect the environment.

The minister of Environment of the Kingdom of Morocco, Hakim El Haite, said on the occasion that the mining sector is important for the economy of Angola, but the living conditions of the population should be taken into consideration.

Angola

Over 7 Million Register to Vote

More than seven million voters have registered around the country since the operation started on 25 August 2016, thus… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.