3 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Airport Police Intercepts Ukraine Bound Cannabis

By Malawi News Agency

Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Police says it intercepted two giraffe curios stuffed with Indian Hemp (Chamba) addressed to a recipient in Ukraine.

Public Relation Officer for KIA Police, Sgt. Sapulain Chitonde, confirmed the development saying the consignment was sent to Air cargo Offices by one, Robert Ng'ombe, through Limbe Post Office and that the concealed drug was illegally being exported to Nauki, Ukraine.

He said the two giraffe curios weighed 3.5 kg each and that their contents were revealed when two wooden trophies went through screening on X RAY machine at air cargo offices.

However no arrest has been made so far, but the full particulars of the sender are still under investigation.

"Police officers on duty noted that there were some items inside the curios and they immediately informed CID Drug Officers who upon checking confirmed that both curios contained Cannabis sativa," Chitonde said.

He added that enquiries were underway to trace the culprit and that if arrested the suspect would be charged with Illegal Exportation of Dangerous Drugs (Cannabis sativa) contrary to Section 11(a) as read with Regulation 19 of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

