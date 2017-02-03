Ghana: NDC Cry Foul Over Gh7 Billion Missing Claim

The Minority in Parliament has responded to the claim by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that some amount of GHc7 billion could not be accounted for by the immediate past Mahama administration.

Addressing journalists at the Parliament House in Accra yesterday, Ranking Member on the Finance Committee and a former Deputy Finance Minister, Ato Forson, indicated that the GHc7 billon that the Vice President was talking about was as a result of a major initiative or reform on government contracts and expenditure.

According to him, the money was part of the GIFMIS project that the new NPP administration is expected to continue implementing. The framework, he continued, was also covered in the new Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, under the Budget Responsibility provisions.

According to him, the next phase is for the NPP government to legislate and implement the PFM Regulations.

The Ghanaian Times yesterday carried a publication claiming the Veep's assertion that the past government failed to disclose the existence of a certain liability.

In their response, the minority described as "most unfortunate but not surprising to us, given that he made such claims in the past, notably on debt and borrowing, which are being discredited."

Explaining further, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency noted that in the past, government arrears have been defined as only 3 to 6 months of outstanding certificates submitted to Ministry of Finance for work done by contractors, despite the fact that infrastructure Ministries in particular, may have ongoing projects that will extend beyond the 3 to 6 months or even one fiscal year.

"Hence, in his usual political expediency mode, the Vice President has set aside a major effort to move the country away from Cash-basis accounting to Accrual Accounting and to bring expenditure management under firmer control.

"We are displeased by the tendency of the Vice President to rush with information to the public and the media particularly the structural measures and reforms without taking time to understand the rational for the reforms and initiatives.

"The GHc7 billion the Vice President is making reference to is part of the contract database and outstanding commitments and does not constitute conventional definition for arrear.

"The government is obliged to incorporate the commitments as a first charge on Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA's) budget for 2017."

The response also charged the NPP to focus on enhancing the contract data base which was part of the next phase of the public financial management reforms than the unnecessary politicking since the political campaigns are over.

"The people of Ghana are eagerly awaiting the NPP to fulfill their campaign promises, such as abolishing of special import duties, VAT on financial services, VAT on local Air fares, VAT on raw materials, reduction in Corporate Tax from 25% to 20%, removal of Energy Sector Levy among others."