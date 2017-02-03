Liberia: UBA Faces U.S.$16.9 Million Damages Lawsuit

Mamawa and Sons Incorporated has sued The United Bank of Africa (UBA), one of several banking institutions operating in the country, for US$16,324,467.25.

The amount represents compensation for business losses plus ten percent, which is equivalent to US$1,632,446.70 and general damages totaling US$16,956,913.32.

The "Action of Damages for Wrong" lawsuit filed by Henries' Law Firm on behalf of Mamawa and Sons Inc. at the Civil Law Court alleges that the bank accused their client of conniving with some of its employees to steal US$1,257,772, an action which saw the company and employees indicted with theft of property in August 2011.

"UBA issued a press release and held a press conference informing the general public that Mamawa and the employees were wanted for theft, because they stole US$1,257,772 from two of the bank branches at Freeport of Monrovia and in Ganta, Nimba County," the court document alleged.

UBA did not only publish the name of Mamawa as criminal, but went through the office of the Montserrado County Attorney at the time, where they were indicted along with the accused employees, the record claimed.

The complaint alleged that the Grand Jury for Montserrado County observed that there was no trace of evidence to prosecute Mamawa along with the other defendants, and that they decided to drop the charges against the corporation.

Before the indictment, the court records alleged that on September 15, 2009, the company entered into a corporate protocol agreement with Teydi SL -27-400 Montforte De Lemos of Spain to develop 10,000 affordable mixed housing units to be built in the 15 counties at the cost of US$87 million.

Based on that arrangement, the record claimed, Mamawa also signed another corporate protocol agreement with the National Housing Authority (NHA).

The agreement was intended for the NHA to regulate the local housing projects, because the entity has the capacity as a government-owned agency responsible to regulate the development of local housing estates.

"By the execution of the corporate protocol agreement with the NHA, we were assured of positions to work out modalities for the project," the record quoted the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the corporate protocol agreement with the NHA was a commitment on the part of the government to provide guarantee to support the proposed project, meaning that every other obstacle was overcome with NHA accepting the project.

For them to enhance full implementation of the project, the record alleges, Mamawa was required to engage any financial institution to establish a mortgage bank that would have funded the project.

After the arrangement with the NHA, the document also alleged, a Ghanaian-owned band, the HFC, expressed willingness to establish a mortgage institution in Liberia.

"The feasibility study for the mortgage bank was carried out and an MOU was signed with the Ghana bank in September 2012.

"When they and HFC Bank completed with the MOU, NHA also wrote a letter of support in January 2013 committing itself to support the project because of its enormous benefits to the country," the document alleged.

Mamawa also claimed that other legal instruments were executed for the implementation and facilitation including the feasibility study report, agreement with the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation that agreed to serve as marketing manager.

"As a result of the publication, our investments were abandoned by the investors and that every money invested into the project became total loss to the extent that we suffered mental anguish that all those who were interested to enter into business arrangement deserted us; a situation that had brought our business to a virtual standstill," the lawsuit alleged.

"Accordingly, the proposed housing units would have yielded a total profit of over 16 million, but the bank's intention was just to damage us; and so, we are demanding US$16,324,467.25 as specific for business loses and 10 percent of that amount, which is equivalent to US$1,632,446.7 as general damages totaling US$16,956,913.32.

Meanwhile, the Daily Observer is yet obtain a response from the bank.