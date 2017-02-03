Liberia: BYC-I for Wafu 4-Club Tourney in Dakar

The West African Football Union (WAFU) has invited champion club Barrack Young Controllers (BYC-I) to four inter-club tournament in Dakar, Senegal, from March 30-April 2.

Other teams invited for the tournament are Wa All Stars of Ghana, AS Tanda of La Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal's US Goree. The four are champion clubs in the four countries.

FOX Sports TV Network from Los Angeles in the United States is the official sponsor of WAFU, after signing a sponsorship.

The tournament, initially scheduled from December 8-10 2017, was rescheduled to the new dates due to conflicting dates with a religious festival in Senegal.

WAFU said the tournament is aimed at celebrating the sponsorship agreement with FOX Networks Group.

It has confirmed that CAF President Issa Hayatou will attend the event and FIFA President Gianni Infantino may also be in Dakar for the week long football competition.

The letter from WAFU said the organizers will shoulder transportation and hotel accommodation for a 25-man delegation from each of the participating clubs.

According to the invitation a camera crew from FOX TV is expected in Monrovia to profile BYC-1 to be used for advertisement purposes during the tournament.

Champions BYC on January 29 defeated FC Johansen 2-1 in an international friendly as they prepare for their CAF Champions League match with Stade Malien of Mali on February 12 in Monrovia, with the return leg in Mali a week later.

BYC President Sekou Konneh welcomed the WAFU invitation and recommended that the tournament must be held annually to expose players to high competition.