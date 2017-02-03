3 February 2017

Malawi: Justice Chirwa Out of Contempt Charges Against Chaponda - Justice De Gabriele Takes Over

By Judith Moyo

High Court Judge John Chirwa who granted the injunction which some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) took restraining Agriculture and Water Development Minister, George Chaponda, from executing his duties until a probe into the Zambia maize saga is concluded will not hear the the application on leave to commence contempt of court committal proceedings against Chaponda.

Judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula said Justice Chirwa is out of the case as he has permantly relocated from Mzuzu Registry to Blantyre.

Mvula disclosed that a new judge, Dorothy de Gabrielle will hear the matter as she has taken over the case. She will now be based in Mzuzu from next Monday.

"Justice Dorothy de Gabriell will hear the matter as ex-parties to grant leave or not to commence committal proceedings against Honourable Chaponda," said Mvula.

He said Justice Chirwa was just a visiting judge at Mzuzu Registry.

"Justice Chirwa has permanently returned to Blantyre," said Mvula.

CSOs who obtained an injunction restraining Chaponda from executing official duties, want contempt of court charges against the minister at the High Court in Mzuzu.

The CSOs' lawyer Wesley Mwafulirwa said he already filed for a leave to proceed with committal proceedings for Chaponda.

The minister two weeks ago travelled to Germany on alleged official duties which contravened the dictates of his injunction, hence the CSOs decision to drag him to court for contempt.

He sneaked into the country last Wednesday through Chileka International Airport.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale has appealed against Justice Chirwa's order. He filed the appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal, arguing that Justice Chirwa erred in law when he ruled that leave for judicial review of the President's decision not to suspend Chaponda amid maizegate probe.

