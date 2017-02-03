3 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Blame Game Over Malawi Queens Allowances

By Jeromy Kadewere

In a blame game, Malawi National Council of Sports and Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) are failing to come out clearly on the Malawi Queens Fast5 World Netball Series dues.

NAM owes 10 players k89 000 each, translating to K890,000 for the ten players that made it for the trip which took place last year in October.

Sports Council executive secretary George Jana said payment for the players was issued on 26th January this year, while Nam President Rosy Chinunda expressed ignorance on the matter insisting she needed to confirm with their treasurer.

One player confided with Nyasa Times that they are fed up with Nam's excuses and vowed that the players will not return back the kits unless they receive their allowances.

The Queens receive K20,000 for a win, meaning in their three games against South Africa, Jamaica and England which they won they were expected to get K60,000 each.

During their friendly match against South Africa in which they won they were supposed to get K10,000 each.

