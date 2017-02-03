South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Conveys Condolences to Families of Deceased Mentally Ill Patients

press release

President Jacob Zuma has welcomed the Report of the Health Ombudsman, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, on the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of mentally ill patients in Gauteng.

The President thanks Professor Makgoba for the investigation, which will help Government to ensure that such a tragedy does not recur in the health sector.

The President will be apprised by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, on steps to be taken to ensure that utmost care, support, empathy and expertise are made available to patients requiring mental health care.

President Zuma extends his deepest condolences to all the families of the deceased.

Issued by: The Presidency