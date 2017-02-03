2 February 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Conveys Condolences to Families of Deceased Mentally Ill Patients

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Jacob Zuma has welcomed the Report of the Health Ombudsman, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, on the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of mentally ill patients in Gauteng.

The President thanks Professor Makgoba for the investigation, which will help Government to ensure that such a tragedy does not recur in the health sector.

The President will be apprised by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, on steps to be taken to ensure that utmost care, support, empathy and expertise are made available to patients requiring mental health care.

President Zuma extends his deepest condolences to all the families of the deceased.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam

President Jacob Zuma must condemn US President Donald Trump's executive order which temporarily bans refugees from seven… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.