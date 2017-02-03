South Africa: Government Offers Condolences to Families of Patients Who Died After Being Transferred From Life Esidimeni

press release

Government offers condolences to affected families

The Government of South Africa offers its sincere condolences to the families of those patients who have lost their lives after being transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities to non-governmental organisations in Gauteng.

"Government has noted the report by the Health Ombudsman, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, and that further investigative processes are still unfolding. We are confident that as a caring and transparent government, all relevant authorities will give the report and its recommendations the full attention they deserve", said the Acting Director-General of GCIS Donald Liphoko.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life of patients after being transferred from Life Esidimeni. Our thoughts are with the affected families to find closure. We also commend the efforts of the leadership in both provincial and national departments affected to work with the families of those who lost loved ones." said Liphoko.

In the interests of transparency and in the pursuit of the principles of Batho Pele, government will ensure that the recommendations of the report guide investigations and remedial steps being undertaken by various departments.

"We fully appreciate how deeply this issue has touched the lives of the families and friends affected and offer our very deepest condolences" said Liphoko.

Issued by: Government Communications