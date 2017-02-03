Zimbabwe: Pastor Evan Mawarire's Difficult Second Act

analysis

Pastor Evan Mawarire's return home has not gone according to plan. He spent his first two nights in jail and has been charged with treason, while Zimbabwe's tight-knit activist community has been slow to rally around him. It was never going to be easy, though.

I spent most of Thursday wandering in circles around the Harare Magistrates' Court, on the aptly-named Rotten Row, waiting for police to bring Pastor Evan Mawarire to court. He never came. After arresting him at the airport on his return to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, the police are taking full advantage of the 48 hours they can legally detain him without charge.

In July last year, I spent another Thursday doing much the same thing. But that day was very different. For one thing, Mawarire actually arrived, and was eventually acquitted, on a technicality, of the charges against him. For another, I was surrounded by thousands of ordinary Zimbabweans who had come to show their solidarity with the inspirational, subversive pastor. More than anything else, it was their presence - a popular protest unprecedented in Zimbabwe's recent history - that forced the government to let him go. It was that, or a riot....