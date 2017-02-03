2 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Pastor Evan Mawarire's Difficult Second Act

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Simon Allison

Pastor Evan Mawarire's return home has not gone according to plan. He spent his first two nights in jail and has been charged with treason, while Zimbabwe's tight-knit activist community has been slow to rally around him. It was never going to be easy, though.

I spent most of Thursday wandering in circles around the Harare Magistrates' Court, on the aptly-named Rotten Row, waiting for police to bring Pastor Evan Mawarire to court. He never came. After arresting him at the airport on his return to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, the police are taking full advantage of the 48 hours they can legally detain him without charge.

In July last year, I spent another Thursday doing much the same thing. But that day was very different. For one thing, Mawarire actually arrived, and was eventually acquitted, on a technicality, of the charges against him. For another, I was surrounded by thousands of ordinary Zimbabweans who had come to show their solidarity with the inspirational, subversive pastor. More than anything else, it was their presence - a popular protest unprecedented in Zimbabwe's recent history - that forced the government to let him go. It was that, or a riot....

Zimbabwe

150 Cattle for Mugabe's 93rd Birthday Bash

Zimbabweans have reportedly been urged to donate at least 150 cattle towards President Robert Mugabe's upcoming birthday… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.