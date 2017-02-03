South Africa: Task Team to Relocate Mental Health Patients

Pretoria — A government task team has commenced work in preparation for the relocation of mental health patients currently being cared for at various NGOs, says the Gauteng Provincial Government.

The provincial government on Thursday said the task team will be led by the Director General (DG) in the Premier's Office, Phindile Baleni, together with the National Health Department DG Precious Matsoso.

"The team visited the NGOs to establish the correct number of mental health patients currently being cared for at the NGOs.

"The representatives of the families were also part of the task team to ensure that families are part of the relocation process," said the provincial government.

It said the team will identify public health institutions that are well-equipped to care for the mental health patients.

"All this information will be critical in determining the correct steps as part of relocating the mental health patients."

This is in line with Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba's recommendations to Gauteng Premier David Makhura following the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of mentally ill patients in Gauteng.

Premier Makhura has assured the families and Gauteng residents that he will urgently implement the Health Ombudsman's recommendations without any reservation or delay.