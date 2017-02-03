2 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Westville Boy's High School Pupil Dies After Suffering Brain Aneurysm At Gym

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Grade 11 Westville Boys' High School (WBHS) pupil died in the early hours of Thursday morning after suffering a brain aneurysm at a Virgin Active gym on Wednesday afternoon, the school said.

WBHS headmaster Trevor Hall said in a statement that the school was saddened by the death of Bryn Magree, who suffered a brain aneurysm yesterday afternoon at a gym in the Westville Shopping Centre.

He died at around 03:00 on Thursday, Hall said.

Doctors confirmed that Magree's aneurysm, which had remained dormant for many years, could have manifested itself at any stage, and was not caused by exercise, the headmaster added.

He said surgery had not been possible because of the size of the massive aneurysm.

"Our sincere condolences go out to his mother Janine, father Brett and brother Kian."

Hall said a Reverend Alan Miller conducted an assembly on Thursday morning and a minute's silence was observed in Magree's honour.

Facebook appeal

He said details of the young man's funeral would be posted on the WBHS communicator and website.

"They [Magree's family] are most grateful to his friends, Virgin Active staff, an unnamed gym member and the paramedics who tried to revive and assist him at the gym, as well as the professional staff of King Edward Hospital who worked throughout the night to monitor and care for him.

Hall pleaded with the community to keep the family in their prayers.

He said an appeal for funds made on Facebook was not connected to Magree's parents or the school at this stage.

"Neither the school nor the family have initiated a fund-raising appeal. Should this occur, it will be done in due course, with the consent of the parents. While we acknowledge that the financial appeal on Facebook is done with the best intentions, certain postings regarding a monetary amount of R100 000 required by the hospital are simply not true."

He added that the branch code provided in the post is incorrect.

Source: News24

South Africa

Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam

President Jacob Zuma must condemn US President Donald Trump's executive order which temporarily bans refugees from seven… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.