South Africa: Westville Boy's High School Pupil Dies After Suffering Brain Aneurysm At Gym

A Grade 11 Westville Boys' High School (WBHS) pupil died in the early hours of Thursday morning after suffering a brain aneurysm at a Virgin Active gym on Wednesday afternoon, the school said.

WBHS headmaster Trevor Hall said in a statement that the school was saddened by the death of Bryn Magree, who suffered a brain aneurysm yesterday afternoon at a gym in the Westville Shopping Centre.

He died at around 03:00 on Thursday, Hall said.

Doctors confirmed that Magree's aneurysm, which had remained dormant for many years, could have manifested itself at any stage, and was not caused by exercise, the headmaster added.

He said surgery had not been possible because of the size of the massive aneurysm.

"Our sincere condolences go out to his mother Janine, father Brett and brother Kian."

Hall said a Reverend Alan Miller conducted an assembly on Thursday morning and a minute's silence was observed in Magree's honour.

Facebook appeal

He said details of the young man's funeral would be posted on the WBHS communicator and website.

"They [Magree's family] are most grateful to his friends, Virgin Active staff, an unnamed gym member and the paramedics who tried to revive and assist him at the gym, as well as the professional staff of King Edward Hospital who worked throughout the night to monitor and care for him.

Hall pleaded with the community to keep the family in their prayers.

He said an appeal for funds made on Facebook was not connected to Magree's parents or the school at this stage.

"Neither the school nor the family have initiated a fund-raising appeal. Should this occur, it will be done in due course, with the consent of the parents. While we acknowledge that the financial appeal on Facebook is done with the best intentions, certain postings regarding a monetary amount of R100 000 required by the hospital are simply not true."

He added that the branch code provided in the post is incorrect.

Source: News24