Cameroon: Bogo Helicopter Crash - Fallen Soldiers Begin Final Journey

Mortal remains of Brigadier General Jacob Kodji and three other members of his crew that perished in the accident were coffined yesterday at the Yaounde General Hospital mortuary.

The precincts of the Yaounde General Hospital were jammed to capacity as some Cabinet Ministers, a cream of senior officers of the Defence Forces, family and friends of the four deceased turned up to pay their last honour to the brave soldiers who perished in the January 22 helicopter crash in Bogo, Far North Region. As the caskets bearing the remains of the Brigadier General Jacob Kodji, Colonel Alphonse Kameni, Lieutenants Basile Soulounkna Ngrassou and Brice Aurélien Chinda were brought in by cadet officers of EMIA, colleagues, relations and friends could not hold back their emotions as they grieved to the loss of the brave soldiers.

In a brief ecumenical prayer by a college of clergy, the cleric enjoined mourners to have hope because Jesus Christ conquered death through his resurrection. Drawing inspiration from St Paul's letter to the Romans 6: 8-9, the men of God said whether we leave or die, we are in Christ; mourners should have hopes in the resurrection. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo led other Cabinet Ministers and Far North Governor, Midjiyawa Bakary to bow in front of the caskets draped in national colours while Army and Gendarmerie Generals paid homage through military salutes. Minister Joseph Beti Assomo comforted the widows of the four soldiers before the remains were conveyed to the Military headquarters amidst wailing.

