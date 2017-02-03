3 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Nomads Seal Deal for U-20 Stars From Namiwawa FC

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have sealed a deal involving Malawi national football Under-20 team stars Precious Sambani and Francisco Madinga of Namiwawa FC.

The two players have joined the Mighty Wanderers on a two-year loan deal as the Nomads seek to redeem themselves from a pathetic season in which they finished on sixth position.

Namiwawa FC General Secretary Mzee Makawa said Wanderers had offered the team among others a K500,000 fee for each player per season.

He said the two parties had also agreed to let the two players tie a permanent deal following a meeting attended by Wanderers' Chairman George Chamangwana, Mike Butao and Technical Director Jack Chamangwana.

Makawa said the deal was good for both parties especially for the players who will have a chance to pursue their dreams.

"This is a good deal and apart from the loan fee there's also a good package for the two players," Makawa said.

"We wish them all the best and hope they would be able to break in the team within two years as they are still young."

Butao said the decision to rope in defender Sambani and striker Madinga was intended to come up with a team blended with experienced and youthful players.

The two players had been outstanding and were key members of the Malawi Under-17 and Under-20 national football team.

Malawi

Airport Police Intercepts Ukraine Bound Marijuana

Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Police says it intercepted two giraffe curios stuffed with Indian Hemp (Chamba)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.