Malawi: Nomads Seal Deal for U-20 Stars From Namiwawa FC

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have sealed a deal involving Malawi national football Under-20 team stars Precious Sambani and Francisco Madinga of Namiwawa FC.

The two players have joined the Mighty Wanderers on a two-year loan deal as the Nomads seek to redeem themselves from a pathetic season in which they finished on sixth position.

Namiwawa FC General Secretary Mzee Makawa said Wanderers had offered the team among others a K500,000 fee for each player per season.

He said the two parties had also agreed to let the two players tie a permanent deal following a meeting attended by Wanderers' Chairman George Chamangwana, Mike Butao and Technical Director Jack Chamangwana.

Makawa said the deal was good for both parties especially for the players who will have a chance to pursue their dreams.

"This is a good deal and apart from the loan fee there's also a good package for the two players," Makawa said.

"We wish them all the best and hope they would be able to break in the team within two years as they are still young."

Butao said the decision to rope in defender Sambani and striker Madinga was intended to come up with a team blended with experienced and youthful players.

The two players had been outstanding and were key members of the Malawi Under-17 and Under-20 national football team.