Luanda — With 47 goals in seven games, the player of the Angolan national senior men's handball team, Sérgio Lopes, finished top 2 scorer of the world cup won by France on Sunday in Paris.

Angolan captain had an average of six goals per game, insufficient numbers to avoid the 24th and last position, in the third participation of the country in this competition.

The top scorer of the competition was Krill Lazarov of Macedonia with 50 goals.