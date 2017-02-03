Ghana/Cameroon: Cameroon Dominates Ghana

The Indomitable Lions beat the Black Stars of Ghana 2-0 yesterday February 2, 2017 to qualify for the final of the AFCON in Gabon.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have qualified for the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. They picked their qualification ticket yesterday February 2, 2017 after beating the Black stars of Ghana 2-0 in the second semi-final game at the Renovation Stadium in Franceville, Gabon. The victory came as a sigh of relief for Cameroonian fans who had longed to see their team reach the final after failing to reach the final since 2002. A good day for the Lions who have been unbeatable since the start of the competition and who have their eyes geared to trophy. The encounter began at 8:00 p.m. with both sides determined to win. Cameroon completely dominated the first half but failed to materialise the many scoring chances they had. The Lions put up a good game in the midfield and upfront but they did not have good shots at goal. Ndip Tambe and Benjamin Moukandjo made some attempts but were prevented by the Ghanaian defence from scoring. The Ghanaians had a chance in the Cameroon goal area as from 26th minute and made several other attempts which yielded no results. At the 39th minute, Jordan Ayew had a scoring chance but squandered it. At half time the score line was 0-0. On resumption, the Lions continued to dominate.

The Ghanaians put up a strong resistance causing Coach Hugo Broos to be on his feet to check his players. At 55th minute Andrew Ayew attempted to score but was stopped by goalkeeper Ondoa. At the 71st Minute Ngadeu Ngadjui Michael opened scores for Cameroon from a goal mouth tussle. The Ghanaians attempted several scoring chances but most went off target. At the 92nd minute Christian Bassogog had an opportunity and increased tally for Cameroon. At stoppage time the score board read 2-0 in favour of Cameroon.

Hugo Broos : « C'est un rêve »

Sélectionneur du Cameroun.

« Laissez-moi pincer ma joue pour voir si ce n'est pas un rêve. Nous n'en revenons pas d'être en finale en battant une bonne équipe du Ghana qui avait plus de métier. On a bien commencé mais en deuxième mi-temps, on a souffert. Et là, il fallait un peu de chance et nous l'avons eue en ouvrant le score. Je suis très content, surtout pour le groupe. C'est un groupe exemplaire, en dehors et sur le terrain et il mérite d'être en finale. Atsu nous a posé des problèmes. Nous avons essayé de le bloquer, même s'il essayait de nous surprendre. Mais nous avons marqué au bon moment. J'ai des années d'expérience dans le coaching mais je n'ai jamais eu un groupe comme ça. Ce sont juste 23 amis qui jouent au football et font tout pour gagner. Pour moi, en tant que coach, c'est facile de les gérer.».

Avram Grant: « Le Ghana méritait mieux »

Sélectionneur du Ghana.

« On a tout fait pour être en finale. On a bien commencé la seconde mi-temps mais ça ne s'est pas passé comme on le voulait. Perdre ce match est dur pour nous. Félicitations au Cameroun. Nous leur souhaitons bonne chance pour la suite. Mais, je ne suis pas content parce qu'on avait une meilleure équipe, mais c'est le football. C'est une bonne génération au Ghana. Elle méritait mieux que ça en raison de ses efforts. On a eu une bonne compétition jusqu'ici. Mon futur n'est pas important pour le moment. L'équipe a perdu. C'est ça qui compte. Il nous manquait deux joueurs. On se sent mal là ».