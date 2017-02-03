Cameroon: Army - Nation - Perfect Synergy!

The two are constantly federating efforts and means to elbow out a common enemy - terrorism.

As the nation today pays homage to fallen soldiers following a helicopter crash in Bogo, Far North Region on January 22, 2017, the solemn ceremony at the Yaounde Military Headquarters will once again serve as an opportunity to showcase the near perfect symbioses existing between the nation and her defence forces. Ever since the country got into an undefined war against the nebulous sect Boko Haram, the population have constantly stood up, like one person, with the brave defence forces combatting the dreaded enemy. Each party plays according to its means. Although some of them, like the four senior military officials being bade farewell today, have paid with their precious lives, the synergy showcased thus far between the nation and the army remains historic. Thanks to the perfect symbiosis between the nation and its army, no millimetre of the national territory has been lost to the terrorists. Joint efforts are vital to consolidate these.

In a veritable show of gratitude to the relentless efforts of the country's defence forces and as a mark of contribution to the battle against the common enemy, the population - notably of the war-affected areas in the Far North Region, had constituted themselves into vigilante groups. Target has been to join efforts with the forces of law and order to reduce and possibly pre-empt suicide-bombings that the bestial group is increasingly resorting to. Cases of suicide bombers being frightened to let loose their explosives to kill only themselves or few people are eloquent testaments of the fruition of the army-people harmony. The strength of the population thus far has been their know-how of the terrain with which they use to outmanoeuvre the terrorists.

Through the population's permanent intervention bolstered by government's support and fraternity with the forces of law and order, Cameroon has been able to fend off a seemingly already weakened Boko Haram. Hitherto recurrent suicide bombings have drastically reduced. Added to these salutary performances by the population through the vigilante groups are their spontaneous contributions in cash and kind to keep the security men highly spirited and combat-ready. When the wave of contributions started blowing, all and sundry never wanted to be left behind. Big and small groups, individuals likewise Cameroonians in the Diaspora, each at their levels, generously donated in cash and in kind to support and boost soldiers' morale at the war front. Thanks to these and coupled with the bravery and patriotism of Cameroon's military who are arguably showing heightened resilience in the face of the enemy, the country continually scores points in the unwavering struggle to completely halt Boko Haram from wreaking havoc.