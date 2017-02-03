press release

The South African Government has learnt with sadness about the passing of Mr Étienne Tshisekedi wa Mulumba, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) Party in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

President Zuma recalled that Mr Étienne Tshisekedi, who died aged 84 and whose political career took off with the DRC's independence in 1960, was a constant figure in the country's public life for decades.

The President noted that the late Mr Étienne Tshisekedi will also be remembered for the key role he played in the political landscape of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

President Zuma, has on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, conveyed a message of condolences to the family of Mr Tshisekedi, the government and the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo following the passing on of the iconic opposition leader Étienne Tshisekedi.

President Zuma said the people of South Africa share the loss of the Congolese people and stand with them in this time of grief and mourning.

