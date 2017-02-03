3 February 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ganduje Set to Marry Off 1,520 Women in Kano

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Government is set to marry off 1,520 women under its mass wedding programme.

The state Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, disclosed this yesterday at Government House, Kano, during the distribution of empowerment tools to youths under the Ganduje Mass Economic Empowerment Programme (G-MEEP).

"Funds for the proposed mass wedding has been released since. This is the first batch and second and third batches would followed soon."

The mass wedding in Kano is an annual programme introduced to marry women to the man they love.

THISDAY recalled that over 35,000 prospective couples have been registered for the exercise through the state Hisbah Board.

In a related development, the commissioner said over 2,000 youths were empowered under under G-MEEP programme.

He said: "4,400 youths and 4,400 women would get assistance under the programme soon."

He also recalled that in the first leg of the exercise, over 3,500 youths were empowered during the first year anniversary of the present administration.

Nigeria

IVF Babies and the Stigma - Finding a Way Out

Surprisingly, a group of parents who have benefitted from Assisted reproductive technology (ART) at various points in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.