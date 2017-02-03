South Africa: Gender Equality Welcomes Dismissal of Wits Professor Over Sexual Harassment

press release

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has in the past two weeks been monitoring the developments at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) with regard to the sexual harassment allegation levelled against a Professor by three fellow staff members. The Commission has been hosting various Institutions of Higher Learning since 2014 to ascertain various aspects relating to gender within their respective campuses. One issue of interest was sexual harassment policies and their implementation by responsible authorities in the event of sexual harassment cases and sexual offences being reported. The Commission did this as it was concerned by number of rape cases and the rape culture that was prevailing at these institutions.

On the 1st December 2016, Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib testified before the Commission for Gender Equality that the rape culture as reported in the media would be dealt with decisively, regardless of rank and status of the alleged perpetrator within the institution. CGE welcomes the establishment of the Gender Equity Office (GEO) that addresses, inter alia, sexual harassment cases. It has proven to be effective by ensuring that the Professor found guilty on issues of sexual harassment is dismissed. CGE is also particularly pleased that Wits has a policy that forbids relationship between staff and students. There should be zero tolerance of such acts.

The Commission calls upon other Institutions of Higher Learning including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges to follow suit and ensure effective implementation of their sexual harassment policies. Institutions of Higher Learning should be conducive for teaching and learning.

The Commission will continue, through its Transformation Hearings, to monitor implementation of policies and procedures that build a safe culture for all.

We urge students and staff from various Institutions and TVET colleges who have knowledge of and information on acts of violence, rape and abuse to call our Toll Free Number 0800 007 709 to report such cases if they are not being dealt with properly by their institutions.

Issued by: Commission for Gender Equality