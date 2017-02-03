2 February 2017

South Africa: Cook, Nortje Share Plaudits After Rain-Hit Day One

Stephen Cook struck a half-century and Anrich Nortje took three wickets as the Warriors and Highveld Lions ended a rain-affected opening day of their Sunfoil Series clash with honours even at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

Over two thirds of play was lost due to rain, with the visitors reaching stumps on 107/3 from the 30.3 overs that were bowled.

In a must-win penultimate match of 2016/17 for both sides, the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Eastern Cape.

But after just 5.1 overs, the rain arrived and halted play until around tea when they resumed once again.

Reeza Hendricks helped Cook put on 24 for the first wicket, before he was cleaned up by Nortje for 7.

Dominic Hendricks was next in and along with his captain doubled the score to 15 when he went the same as his namesake, bowled by Nortje.

The fast bowler then had a third wicket when captain Cook fell for exactly 50 (73 balls, 6 fours), leaving Temba Bavuma (25) and Rassie van der Dussen (5) to bat out the day.

