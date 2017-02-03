South Africa: Soldier Hands Himself Over After Durban Shooting Spree - Police

A soldier who allegedly went on a shooting spree in Durban earlier this week, killing one person and injuring another three, has handed himself over, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

He arrived at the Inanda police station around 19:00 on Thursday, accompanied by his lawyer and military police, Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

The firearm used in the shooting was confiscated. The man would face charges of murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping when he appeared in court on Monday.

The man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend's sister and wounded two other people, including a police officer, in Ntuzuma, the SA National Defence Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

The soldier, based in Upington, Northern Cape, used an R4 assault rifle. The dispute was allegedly over a domestic issue.

Naicker said the 26 year-old went to Ebuhleni in Inanda looking for his girlfriend. As he entered the home, he allegedly shot at two of her sisters. One of the women died on the scene. The other was wounded.

When the man realised his girlfriend was not at home, he went to B Section in Ntuzuma, where he found the girlfriend's mother and her brothers.

He allegedly kidnapped one of her brothers to force him to help find his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Ntuzuma police and other specialised units were called.

Officers found his car on Ingcebo Road. The soldier opened fire and shot a police officer in the foot.

A relative of the girlfriend was hit in the arm. The man ran away.

