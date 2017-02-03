3 February 2017

South Africa: Education Department Admits to 2017 Textbook Crisis

press release By Jacques Smalle

The Department of Education in Limpopo has finally admitted to the Limpopo textbook crisis of 2017, in that not all schools across the province have yet received textbooks and Learner Teacher Support Material (LTSM) for this academic year. This is yet another year in Limpopo that our learners are being denied their textbooks by an uncaring ANC government.

This admission was made by department officials during the Standing Committee on Public Account (SCOPA) hearing yesterday.

We now await the department's urgent resolution of this crisis, based on their own commitments to complete all deliveries of textbooks and LTSM before the end of business day today. With just four hours to go, the DA will be closely monitoring this deadline.

It is time that the department accepts responsibility for their reckless lack of planning that is hampering learners' chances to a successful academic year and the DA will continue to expose the department's failure until they prioritise our learners needs.

Parents and Educators may reach out to our Textbook Crisis Contact Line: DA Limpopo Hotline 015 295 9080 or send an email to america@dalimpopo.co.za

Jacques Smalle MPL

DA Provincial Spokesperson on Education

South Africa

