3 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Paarl Blaze Still Raging

Tagged:

Related Topics

The blaze in the Du Toitskloof Pass has already ripped through 930 hectares of vegetation, fire services said on Friday.

Incident commander Heinrich Louw said the flames spread rapidly through the night, but that crews had done well to prevent the fire from damaging any property.

Four choppers had been dispatched and were dumping water on the blaze. Eight ground teams of 120 firefighters were working on the fire lines.

Sixteen fire engines were in the area and operations would continue throughout the day, Louw said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam

President Jacob Zuma must condemn US President Donald Trump's executive order which temporarily bans refugees from seven… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.