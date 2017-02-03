South Africa: Paarl Blaze Still Raging

The blaze in the Du Toitskloof Pass has already ripped through 930 hectares of vegetation, fire services said on Friday.

Incident commander Heinrich Louw said the flames spread rapidly through the night, but that crews had done well to prevent the fire from damaging any property.

Four choppers had been dispatched and were dumping water on the blaze. Eight ground teams of 120 firefighters were working on the fire lines.

Sixteen fire engines were in the area and operations would continue throughout the day, Louw said.

Source: News24