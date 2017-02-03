South Africa: Witnesses Coached to Give False Testimony Against Me - Mdluli

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli claims that witnesses were coached to give false testimony against him.

During his cross-examination on Thursday in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, Mdluli said a project called "Ulibambe Lingashoni", a Zulu saying whose literal translation is a threat to "hold up the sun so it doesn't set". The saying is a declaration of hostilities and Mdluli said the operation was intended to "falsely incriminate him and pull him down".

Mdluli also said witnesses were found and put in witness protection "in order to coach them to falsely prosecute me".

Mdluli was appearing on charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping of the late Oupa Ramogibe' who allegedly had an affair with Mdluli's lover, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi face charges of intimidation, kidnapping, assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

'Secret marriage'

Mdluli said he paid lobola for Buthelezi and regarded her as his wife.

However he said he later heard that Buthelezi and Ramogibe had had a "secret marriage".

He denied allegations that he and his co-accused assaulted Buthelezi's friend Alice Manana.

"I never beat Alice. Police even struggled to get a statement from her. They only got it after they went to her house more than three times."

He said he only went to Manana's house to find out about Buthelezi's whereabouts.

Earlier on Thursday Mdluli told the court that the charges against him had been fabricated.

'Embarrassed'

"I know nothing, the charges were fabricated."

He also told the court that "people were pushing their agenda of a conspiracy against me".

He said some officers were tasked to "dig [for] any dirt" against him.

Asked by State prosecutor Willem van Zyl about how he felt when he was told that his wife was involved with another man, Mdluli said: "Any reasonable man won't be happy, I was angry. I felt shameful and embarrassed."

The matter was postponed to Friday to allow for other witnesses to testify.

Mdluli and Mthunzi allegedly intimidated, kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The charges against the pair stem from the alleged extreme lengths Mdluli went to between 1997 and 1999 to find out where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were hiding.

Death threats

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi from his school days and claimed she was his wife.

However, during her relationship with Mdluli, Buthelezi met Ramogibe and they began a relationship. They married on July 22, 1998.

Previously Mdluli denied claims that he had kept two dockets, implicating him in an attempted murder and a kidnapping case, locked in a safe.

The charges were withdrawn and later reinstated.

Ramogibe allegedly received death threats after marrying Mdluli's ex-lover and was told to leave her or he would be killed.

He opened an attempted murder case before his death.

At the time, Mdluli was the station commander at the Vosloorus police station in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, and was accused of sabotaging the investigation.

