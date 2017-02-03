South Africa: Creating a Private Prosecutions Unit 'Arrogant' - ANCWL

The Constitution is being exploited by "opportunistic anti-transformation agents", the ANC Women's League has said in reaction to AfriForum establishing a private prosecutions unit under Gerrie Nel.

While the lobby group was within its rights under the present Constitution to do so, the league questioned the spirit in which it was being done, ANC Women's League secretary general Meokgo Matuba said in a statement on Thursday evening.

"The anti-transformation, anti-affirmative action Afrikaner formation is undermining the spirit of unity in South Africa and promoting Afrikaner supremacy," it said.

The financial power of the Afrikaner right-wing organisations perpetuated an arrogance which undermined government programmes and reduced black people to landless beggars, she said.

The ANCWL called for a debate, by progressive voices, on whether South Africa should consider parliamentary democracy or continue with constitutional democracy.

