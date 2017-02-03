2 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: UCT Flag to Fly At Half-Mast to Honour Esidimeni Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) flag will fly at half-mast from Friday to commemorate the lives of 94 patients who died after the Gauteng government ended its contract with Life Esidimeni.

Qedani Mahlangu resigned as Gauteng health MEC on Wednesday after the Health Ombudsman found that the deaths were a consequence of the transfer of the mentally ill patients from the Life Esidimeni facility to unregistered non-profit organisations as a cost cutting measure.

UCT communication executive director Gerda Kruger said in a statement on Thursday that the flag will fly at half-mast on top of Jameson Hall.

"[This is] an indication of our resistance to the negligence, the alleged corruption and the blatant indifference that seem to pervade the many parties that have the responsibility to ensure that this kind of tragedy never occurs," Kruger said.

Kruger said students point to tragedies such as Esidimeni when raising awareness about mental health issues.

"Some see this happening at home to uncles and aunts, parents, brothers and sisters," she said.

This tragedy is a shameful occurrence that will haunt our history as a country, Kruger said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam

President Jacob Zuma must condemn US President Donald Trump's executive order which temporarily bans refugees from seven… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.