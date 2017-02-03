Liberia: Labour Minister Named Chair of Minimum Wage Board

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has appointed Labour Minister Atty. Neto Zarzar Lighe as Chairman of the Minimum Wage Board of Liberia.

In a communication addressed to Minister Lighe, President Sirleaf said the appointment follows a recommendation of the National Tripartite Council and pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Decent Work Act 2015, Republic of Liberia.

Chapter 5.1 (a) of the Decent Work Act 2015 states that "A Minimum Wage Board is hereby established, consisting of the Minister, who shall be the Chairperson, and four other persons appointed by the President on the recommendation of the National Tripartite Council."

"Please accept my congratulations and my expression of trust in your ability to make a meaningful contribution in your area of responsibility as we strive to move our country forward in a process aimed at enhancing peace, reconciliation and development," the President said.

The functions and responsibilities of the Minimum Wage Board, according to the Decent Work Act 2015, are to review from time to time and recommend minimum wage that will promote the attainment of the decent work in Liberia; recommend minimum wages that apply to all employees whose employment is covered by this Act; recommend different minimum wages for different economic sectors and occupations; and recommend minimum wages in the form of piece rates where appropriate to the customs and traditions in an industry.

The Minimum Wage Board shall give consideration to the most appropriate means and timeframe for introducing new levels of Minimum wages; and shall submit an annual report to the Minister, who shall cause it to be published in the Annual Report of the Ministry of Labour.

The National Tripartite Council comprises of the Ministry of Labour representing the Government of Liberia, the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), representing the Employers' Organizations and the Liberia Labour Congress (LLC), representing Workers and Trade Union Organizations.