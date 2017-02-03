Liberia: Foreign Ministry Retires 17 Employees

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has honorably retired 17 employees who have attained the retirement benchmark age of 65 and above or the minimum tenure of 25 years.

The youngest of the retirees is 53 years old while the oldest is 73 years.

Jeremiah Voker, who has been at the Ministry for the last 39 years, was the longest serving retiree, while Arthur Jimmy, 71, served for nine years.

Others served between 15 and 36 years. Of the 17 retirees, five persons were retired having obtained the required age and tenure.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, speaking at the retirement program held at the Foreign Ministry's C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium at the weekend, Personnel Director Jacob Williams informed the honorees that the Civil Service Agency (CSA) standing orders require that every citizen employed, unless otherwise requested, must be retired at age 65 or after a minimum of 25 years of service under the Government Employee Pension Act.

Mr. Williams stated that the 17 employees, who were being retired had honestly served the Liberian Government and having reached the retirement benchmark, were being honorably discharged.

Making special remarks, the Deputy Director-General of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), Mr. Nyan D. Twayen, told the workers about their benefits with the Corporation.

He explained that those who are retired based on tenure are not automatically qualified under the scheme because many times, they have not yet obtained the required age of 60 or above.

He disclosed that the Corporation and other relevant agency of government were drafting a bill to submit it to the National Legislature that when passed into law, will terminate the tenure pension scheme, "because pension is costing government a lot of money."

He requested the ministry's personnel director to quickly submit the names of those who have reached 60 years and above among the retirees to the CSA, which will in turn submit those names to the NASSCORP.

He added: "By the time we receive the list, within six-weeks retirees will start to receive their benefits; those of you who have reached 60 years and above."

He informed them that each of them is entitled to 25 percent of their last salary.

Speaking in behalf of the retirees, Mr. Robert P. Dean said: "There is time for everything. Once your services are engaged, there has got to come a time when your services are disengaged."

Mr. Dean, who served until retirement as the Director of Diplomatic Security, also said: "As we leave, especially for us in the security, I think we are leaving people who are capable to carry on the duties."

Acting Foreign Minister B. Elias Shoniyin said that the day was interesting because it brought mixed emotions.

"I have interacted with every one of you. The emotion that I won't see you again as often as I saw you over the last 11 years is something.