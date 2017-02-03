30 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: VP Boakai, Ohio Governor Discuss Agriculture, Education, Health

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai and the Governor of the State of Ohio in the U.S., John Richard Kasich, have held talks in Columbus covering a range of areas of possible collaboration including education, agriculture and health.

Education, agriculture and health are among the crucial areas in Liberia's Agenda for Transformation which the Government is vigorously pursuing and talks aimed at fast tracking these sectors is a welcoming development, a release from the Office of the Vice President explained.

Earlier, Governor Kasich received Vice President Boakai and delegation at the Highway Patrol Academy, while the Mayor of the City of Columbus, Andrew J. Ginther, presented Vice President Boakai the City's Resolution of Expression of Sympathy over the death of Former Liberia Council of State Chairperson Ruth Sando Perry.

