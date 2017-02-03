Liberia: BRAC Commits to Transforming Liberia's Agriculture Sector

The Country Representative of Brac-Liberia, Mainuddu Ahmed, has assured Liberians that the US$1.5 million given his entity will be wisely used to serve as the foundation for transforming the agriculture and nutritional sector of the country.

The EU funding to Brac-Liberia is to support the implementation of programs for the poor and food and nutrition insecure to react to crises and strengthen their resilience.

He made the statement Monday at the start of an inception workshop held at a local resort in the Monrovia suburb of Congo Town.

The two-year project which targets 7,501farmers will be implemented in six counties - Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Margibi, Montserrado, Bong and Grand Bassa.

By the end of 2018, the project is expected to impact 390 most vulnerable household groups who will be engaged in cash for work, while 1,625 poor households will be trained in poultry and livestock rearing and capacity building provided for 5,200 smallholder farmers as well as climate smart agriculture technologies built for the enhancement of the program.

Ahmed revealed that food security and livelihood has been Brac's most important component since its inception in the country in 2008.

Brac's agriculture and livestock program aims to improve productivity and increase income of poor farmers through the supply of quality agricultural inputs, building the capacity of farmers and promoting the use of modern farming techniques.

In remarks, EU Ambassador to Liberia, Tiina Intelmann, described Brac's initial undertaking as impressive, and lauded the Liberian government for identifying agriculture development and agro-processing as one of the easy ways of helping the country's economy.

She said the decision is not only in the right direction but also in keeping with Count Two of the Sustainable Development Goals which is geared towards ending hunger and achieving food security.

According to Intelmann, the project is aimed at increasing awareness on the value for money, improving food security and improving resilience.

She then hoped for a successful implementation which must speak to the long-standing working relationship between the EU and Brac. LINA BMK/TSS/PTK