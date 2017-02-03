Liberia: MC Breweries Battle Liscr FC

Knockout champions Monrovia Club Breweries will be hoping to move up to the 4th position when they battle 3rd place LISCR FC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium today.

The "Shipping Boys" (LISCR) will also be hoping to go level on points with champions, BYC who are 2nd place on the table with 13 points out of seven matches.

Should the 2016 knockout champions secure a win against Coach Tapha Manneh's LISCR, they will move to 3rd place with seven points behind league leaders FC Fassel, and two points behind champions, BYC.

Club Beer in their last match defeated "points donor" Invincible Eleven (4-2) after conceding an early goal in the first minute.

But under the leadership of Coach Francis Sarploh, Club Beer overturned the score, and scored twice in both halves of the match. George Jackson, goalkeeper Abdulai Koulibaly, Charles Buinia, and Benjamin Sarkoh were on the score sheet for that match.

If they win today it will also bring to an end the unbeaten run of Coach Manneh's boys in the 2016/2017 league season, who are yet to concede defeat, winning two and drawing four of their first six matches.

The "Shipping Boys" almost conceded their first defeat on Sunday when they came from behind to draw with Coach Emmanuel Kaykay's Nimba United at the North Star Sports pitch in Mount Barclay.

LISCR's Prince Urey got the equalizer for the "Shipping Boys" after he netted in his first goal of the season in the 79th minute.

LISCR FC have for some time found it difficult finishing - despite creating more chances during their matches.

If they collect all three points today they will go level on points with champions BYC.