Liberia: Another Travel Agent Sues Minister Sendolo

Months after the Pan African Travel Agency sued Minister of Land, Mines and Energy, Patrick Sendolo, over unpaid airline tickets totaling US$7,268, another travel agency, L'Aphilia Travel and Tours, has taken the Minister to the Monrovia City Court for "theft of service."

The L'Aphilia management has sought the court's intervention to compel Sendolo to pay US$40,168 in airline tickets provided to the Minister some time ago.

Minister Sendolo is expected to appear in court today to answer to a charge of "theft of service."

The agency sought the court to prosecute Minister Sendolo, alleging that the Minister, during 2014 and up to 2015, obtained its services through which he received air tickets totaling over US$40,000.

The agency said defendant Sendolo has refused to pay the amount despite numerous efforts to have him settle the arears.

"We have exercised every possible means available to have the Minister pay the money, but he has refused and failed to make the payment (for) the ticket service rendered him by the airline," the court document alleges.

According to court documents, the alleged act by defendant Sendolo is "wicked, unlawful, illegal and intentional" in violation of Section 15.52 of the Penal Law of which the Minister is charged for "theft of service."

Lawyers representing defendant Sendolo have up to today to respond to the allegation.