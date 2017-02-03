Liberia: VP Boakai Assures Leadership of Liberian Community in Washington

Washington DC — In the wake of unrelenting protests in Monrovia by members of the local business community, the leadership of the Liberian Community Association in Washington DC (LCA), met with Liberian Vice President Dr. Joseph N. Boakai to discuss means of easing the economic burdens faced by their fellow Liberians.

In frank and cordial discussions, the diaspora delegation led by LCA President Mainlewon Ebenezer Vonhm, welcomed the Vice President to Washington, and expressed profound concerns on behalf of Liberians in Washington about growing hardships faced not only by Liberian businesses at home, but also what he described as the increasing bottlenecks encountered by diaspora Liberians seeking to invest in their motherland.

He reiterated the concerns of Liberian traders at home and abroad regarding high taxes on goods including exorbitant tariffs on containers, adding that quick action should also be taken to halt the progressive depreciation of the Liberian dollars to avoid a serious crisis.

He thanked Vice President Boakai for his usual willingness to engage Liberians in the diaspora in a bid to derive solutions for the many problems facing their homeland.

In response, Vice president Boakai expressed his heartfelt concern about the plight of Liberian traders, and the entire business community in Liberia.

He attributed the strenuous investment climate to the repercussions of the 2014 deadly Ebola epidemic which devastated the Liberian economy leading to a tremendous loss of investors, capital flight, and inflation.

He assured the delegation that the government is doing its best to alleviate the pains faced by its citizens noting that "the plight of Liberian businesses will be addressed somehow."

He mentioned that the real solution to repeated economic crisis goes much further to the need for economic expansion through increased road networks which he is determined to achieve.

The vice president thanked the delegation for the courtesy call, and praised their will to seek the interest of their country and fellow Liberians.

He called upon qualified Liberians in the Diaspora to return and contribute together towards a self-help approach to rebuild Liberia.

Members of the LCA delegation also included Messrs Johnny Barnard, Vice President; James M. Rogers, Board Chairman; and board members George Blay, and Hilary Lymas.

Mainlewon Ebenzer Vonhm, President, Approved LCA Public Affairs