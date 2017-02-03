1 February 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Govt Will Consider a New Chamber for Parliament - Veep

Vice Present Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said government would consider constructing a new Chamber for the Legislative arm of government.

According him, the work of Parliament must not be interrupted considering the critical role it plays in the governance of this country.

Dr Bawumia said this on Wednesday when he paid an unannounced visit to Parliament to assess the extent of damage to the building following Tuesday evening's heavy rain that left the roof of the chamber of Parliament ripped off.

"Parliament, the legislative arm of government is key for this whole country and it is very important that the activities of parliament are not interrupted," he said.

Dr Bawumia promised to brief President Akufo-Addo about the unfortunate incident when he returns from the AU Summit in order to provide a lasting solution.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, who welcomed the vice president, briefed him about the incident and stressed the need for a new chamber.

"We are told that all relevant persons are in the process of restoring the damage but this is evidence of the fact that we need a new Chamber and we trust that at the appropriate time we shall have the ears of the executive," he said.

He pointed out that the House would be temporarily roofed with some plastic roofing sheets to enable members conduct government business.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)

