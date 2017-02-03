Ghana: Rep Trains Artisans in Occupational Safety and Health

1 February 2017

The Rural Enterprises Programme (REP) through the Atebubu-Amantin district office of the Business Advisory Centre (BAC) has trained about 52 artisans in occupational safety, health and environmental management in Amantin.

The head of the BAC, Mr. Isaac Oppong, said occupational safety, health and good environmental management practices are key to business growth and profitability, hence, the decision of his outfit to apply funds from the African Development Bank to build the capacity of the artisans who were mainly, auto mechanics, hairdressers, welders, carpenters and electricians.

He said all occupations have attendant hazards and it's important to know how to protect oneself in order to avoid them.

The district environmental health officer, Mr. Earnest Agbokli, mentioned the siphoning of fuel using the mouth, inhaling of fumes from evaporating spilled out, noise pollution and welding without goggles as some of the hazards facing auto mechanics and welders taking them through the consequences of each.

He said the application of hair products by hairdressers without the necessary protective gear like gloves and nose masks exposes them to dangers some of which repercussions are not immediately evident.

Leading Fireman, Kyeremeh Koranteng, of the Ghana National Fire Service, said fire requires a combination of heat oxygen and fuel to start and urged the artisans to avoid creating conditions that will bring them together.

He took them through the various classes of fires and how to appropriately extinguish them. Mr. Kyeremeh warned against the overloading of power outlets and advised the use of appropriate cables for wiring.

Various questions including the appropriate disposal of oil were addressed. Participants expressed their gratitude to the REP and their sponsors for the education which they believed will make them operate in safer environments.

