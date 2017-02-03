South Africa: Man Airlifted After Being Shot

A man who was injured after being shot in a remote part of Port Shepstone had to be airlifted to hospital on Thursday, paramedic services said.

According to EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie, an emergency services helicopter had to land on a steep ridge between Bomela and Gamalakhe where the patient was located.

"The patient had been shot and needed to be airlifted due to his condition and the inaccessible area where the incident occurred."

Mckenzie said ground crew paramedics had to hike through difficult terrain to get to the patient.

#mecrywing4 taking off from a hilly ridge between Bomela and Gamalakhe, near Port Shepstone. The patient had been shot and needed to be airlifted due his condition and the inaccessible area where the incident occurred. Towards the end of the clip you can see the dirt road, where the ground paramedics had to hike in from to get to the patient. Well done to all the EMS personal involved in the mission. #mercymission #helicopter #fly #airlift #flightforlife #paramedics #rescue #teamwork #savinglives #everydayheros #flightmedic

