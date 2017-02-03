2 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Airlifted After Being Shot

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man who was injured after being shot in a remote part of Port Shepstone had to be airlifted to hospital on Thursday, paramedic services said.

According to EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie, an emergency services helicopter had to land on a steep ridge between Bomela and Gamalakhe where the patient was located.

"The patient had been shot and needed to be airlifted due to his condition and the inaccessible area where the incident occurred."

Mckenzie said ground crew paramedics had to hike through difficult terrain to get to the patient.

#mecrywing4 taking off from a hilly ridge between Bomela and Gamalakhe, near Port Shepstone. The patient had been shot and needed to be airlifted due his condition and the inaccessible area where the incident occurred. Towards the end of the clip you can see the dirt road, where the ground paramedics had to hike in from to get to the patient. Well done to all the EMS personal involved in the mission. #mercymission #helicopter #fly #airlift #flightforlife #paramedics #rescue #teamwork #savinglives #everydayheros #flightmedic

Source: News24

South Africa

Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam

President Jacob Zuma must condemn US President Donald Trump's executive order which temporarily bans refugees from seven… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.