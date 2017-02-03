3 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Live By Constitutional Values - Zac Yacoob

Tagged:

Related Topics

Politicians upset with courts having to settle their disputes should start living according to the Constitution and Bill of Rights, retired Constitutional Court judge Zac Yacoob said on Thursday.

Courts were a good mechanism to resolve disputes, but courts alone were not enough, Yacoob said at the FW de Klerk Foundation's conference on the Constitution and governance, held in Cape Town.

If President Jacob Zuma had understood that he would have to repay some of the R246 million spent on the upgrades to his home in Nkandla, a court would not have had to intervene, he continued.

"Whose conduct was unreasonable in that matter?"

He was referring to a Constitutional Court judgment in March last year, that found Zuma and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete had flouted the Constitution when they ignored recommendations in a Public Protector report that he must repay some of the Nkandla money.

Zuma complained that political parties rushing to court were "perverting democracy".

Yacoob felt people did not understand the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and, if they did, there would be a social revolution.

"How many of us have read the Bill or Rights? How many people in Parliament have read the Bill of Rights, I should imagine hardly any of them?

"But before you laugh, how many of you have?" Yacoob asked his audience.

Source: News24

South Africa

Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam

President Jacob Zuma must condemn US President Donald Trump's executive order which temporarily bans refugees from seven… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.