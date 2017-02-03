South Africa: Pollard to Captain Bulls in Brisbane

The Bulls have named their squad that will play the Chiefs in Brisbane and then contest the Brisbane Global Tens next weekend.

Flyhalf Handré Pollard will captain the squad and is set to make a return to the playing field after more than a year, with new signings Johnny Kotze, Shaun Adendorff and Jacques Potgieter also included.

The pre-season match against the Chiefs is at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane on Thursday, 9 February.

At the Brisbane Global Tens, played at Suncorp Stadium on February 11 and 12, the Bulls have been grouped with the Brumbies and Highlanders and depending on results, either the Western Force, Hurricanes or Toulon.

"This will be an interesting trip for us, as we have not done this before," said coach, Nollis Marais.

"It does give us time together to work as a squad and that is very valuable, especially this time of our pre-season. The guys are keen to give it a go and we have a clear understanding of what we want to achieve on this trip."

Bulls squad:

Warrick Gelant, Jade Stighling, Jamba Ulengo, Travis Ismaiel, Luther Obi, Burger Odendaal, Jesse Kriel, Johnny Kotze, JT Jackson, Dries Swanepoel, Francois Brummer, Handre Pollard (captain), Tian Schoeman, Andre Warner, Ivan van Zyl, Piet van Zyl, Rudy Paige, Renaldo Bothma, Hanro Liebenberg (vice-captain), Ruan Steenkamp, Shaun Adendorff, Nic de Jager, Jacques Potgieter, Jason Jenkins, Ruben van Heerden, RG Snyman, Lodewyk de Jager, Jacobie Adriaanse, John-Roy Jenkinson, Trevor Nyakane, Lizo Gqoboka, PierreSchoeman, Corniel Els, Edgar Marutllule, Jaco Visagie, Adriaan Strauss.

Source: Sport24