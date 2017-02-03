3 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Deputy School Principal Murdered in Court

A Limpopo deputy school principal who is facing criminal charges was stabbed to death at the Lenyenye Magistrate's Court on Friday, police said.

In what appeared to be a revenge attack, the 46-year-old was stabbed at the entrance of the court room as he was about to call his lawyer, Brigadier Motlafelo Mojapelo said.

"The deceased managed to get back into the court room and walked to the magistrate's office, where he collapsed and died."

The man was facing charges related to the local taxi industry.The killer was arrested on the spot.

Source: News24

