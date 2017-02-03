Liberia: Medical Center to Offer Pregnant Women Free Service

A newly-opened medical center in Ganta, Nimba County has announced it will offer free service to pregnant women beginning February 1.

Making the disclosure to journalists in Ganta over the weekend, the Human Resource Manager of the Esther and Jeraldine Medical Center in Ganta, Victor Kpaiseh, said the center has a US$250,000 subsidy from central government in this year's fiscal budget so the facility wishes to give back to the citizenry.

"The Board of Directors has decided to render free maternal services to all pregnant women coming here for treatment beginning February 1 as a way of giving back to our people," Kpaiseh stressed.

The E&J Medical Center official did not, however, state how long the free services will last, or whether his entity plans to extend free services to other patients besides pregnant women.

"If you're pregnant and don't have the means to go to a hospital, the E&J Medical Center is open to you," Kpaiseh added.

The Esther and Jereline Medical Center was opened in April 2016 by Nimba County Representative Jeremiah Koung as a fulfillment of one of his 2011 campaign promises to his constituents.

It is, however, still uncertain whether the medical center will be turned over to central government for operation as a public facility, or remain the Nimba lawmaker's private entity.