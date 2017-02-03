Liberia: Three Officials to Address PUL Forum On Voter Registration

Two officials of government and a civil society representative are expected to address the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Intellectual Discourse Committee Tuesday, January 31.

National Elections Commission (NEC) chairman Jerome Korkoyah, Police Inspector-General Gregory Coleman and the head of the National Youth Movement for Transparent Elections (NYMOTE), Eddie Jarwolo, will speak on the roles of their institutions during the voter registration exercise slated to kick off February 1.

PUL President Charles Coffee said on UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" show Monday that Korkoya will dwell on NEC's challenges in the impending voter's registration exercise and Coleman will enlighten the audience on the police obligation to protect lives and property during the process.

Coffee stated that Jarwolo will speak to voters on the importance of the voter registration in the electoral process and the impact it will make in national growth and development.

Coffee said civil society organizations, media practitioners and religious groups are expected to attend the event.