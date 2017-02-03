30 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Three Officials to Address PUL Forum On Voter Registration

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chidi E. Nyenmoh

Two officials of government and a civil society representative are expected to address the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Intellectual Discourse Committee Tuesday, January 31.

National Elections Commission (NEC) chairman Jerome Korkoyah, Police Inspector-General Gregory Coleman and the head of the National Youth Movement for Transparent Elections (NYMOTE), Eddie Jarwolo, will speak on the roles of their institutions during the voter registration exercise slated to kick off February 1.

PUL President Charles Coffee said on UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" show Monday that Korkoya will dwell on NEC's challenges in the impending voter's registration exercise and Coleman will enlighten the audience on the police obligation to protect lives and property during the process.

Coffee stated that Jarwolo will speak to voters on the importance of the voter registration in the electoral process and the impact it will make in national growth and development.

Coffee said civil society organizations, media practitioners and religious groups are expected to attend the event.

Liberia

CSO Reliance On International Donors Curbs Viability, Performance

A new report from the non-governmental sector shows that Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) depend on international… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.