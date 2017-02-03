30 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: DEA Arrests Nigerian With U.S.$50K Illegal Drugs

By S. Kannay Ziamo

The Nimba County detachment of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has arrested a Nigerian national for being in possessing of and trading narcotic substances in the county.

Chidi Obi, 32, was arrested recently around Bluntuo, a town on the border with neighboring Cote d'Ivoire following a tipoff by residents of the area.

According to a release, following receipt of the information, DEA agents assigned to the county were dispatched to the area where they launched a vigorous search that led them to where Obi and another Nigerian (Sam Eze), who later escaped, lived.

The release stated that during the search, a brown envelope containing about two thousand grams of the narcotic drug (heroin) valued at about US$50,000 was discovered.

According to the DEA, Chidi Obi has been charged and forwarded to the Sanniquillie Magisterial Court for persecution.

