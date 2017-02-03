Liberia: Prosecution Wants Judge Nuta Recusal

State Prosecutors have filed a Writ of Certiorari to the Supreme Court against the Resident Judge of Criminal Court 'C', Korboi K. Nuta.

Certiorari is a writ or order by which a higher court reviews a decision of a lower court.

"Prosecution says that as the trial stands it no longer has faith in Judge Nuta's gavel as he has worn the jersey of the defense," prosecuting lawyers said in their petition to the high court.

The issue grew out of defendants James Tamba and Darlington George's "Aggravated Assault and Criminal Facilitation" case which is before Criminal Court "C" at the Temple of Justice on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

George is accused of brutalizing a lady identified as Esther Glain at the Barnersville sports pitch outside Monrovia on September 15, 2015.

George was charged along with Tamba, another Executive Protection Service (EPS) officer who was then assigned to Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

Charges for the two ex-presidential guards range from criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault.

In their ten-point petition, the lawyers outlined Judge Nuta's denial of their request for jury trial, denial of their January 24 motion for his recusal and his refusal to mandate the Clerk of Court to record exception, coupled with his response and address to objection while hearing the case.

State lawyers are calling for overrule of Judge Nuta's denial of their January 24 motion for recusal and mandate for him to recuse himself from further sitting or hearing the case.