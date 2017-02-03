Liberia: 30 Schools in Four Counties to Be Ready August

Construction works on 30 schools in four counties to benefit peer pressure youths are expected to be completed in August, the Executive Director of the Consolidated Youth for Peace and Development (COYPED), James Koryor, has said.

The project kicked off in January 2016 under the auspices of COYPED to prevent alcohol and drug abuse among youths in Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa and Montserrado counties, respectively.

Additionally, an Anti-Drugs Coalition (ADC) will be established in 20 communities in those counties with the training of 100 peer educators to serve as anti-drug ambassadors in their communities, he said.

Koryor did not disclose the cost of the project funded by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime while speaking on UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" Tuesday.

He, however, indicated that 16 of the schools will be in Montserrado County due to its large population and the remaining in the rest of the selected counties.

He said they have decided to engage high schools because most of the victims of drugs and habitual users are students, adding, "So we decided to work with our partners to ensure we provide education on drug abuse."

Koryor pointed out that 80 percent of the project will focus on prevention because, according to him, the young people that are not on drugs will have the idea that it is harmful.

However, he noted that they have been having meetings on drug prevention with stakeholders such as Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency, Ministry of Education, and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

He stated that they will also be working with four public schools and 12 private schools in Montserrado County, noting that D. Tweh High School in New Kru Town will be one of the schools that will be engaged highly because of its environment.