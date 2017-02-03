Liberia: Three Die in SKT Fire Outbreak in Bong

The Bong County detachment of the Liberia National Fire Services (LNFS) has reported the death of three children in a fire outbreak Friday in Sergeant Kollie Town (SKT) in the county.

Eyewitnesses told the Liberia News Agency that the fire gutted a five-bedroom house before spreading to other buildings in the same vicinity.

The fire also destroyed a mini-store attached to the building, damaging goods worth thousands of United States dollars.

Dozens of citizens rushed to the scene to prevent the fire from destroying the entire building, but their effort proved futile.

In a press release issued in Gbarnga Monday, the LNFS local office said the exact cause of the fire, which started at 10:00 p.m., is yet to be established.

The release stated that while some residents were attributing the incident to a generator that was at the back of the building providing electricity, the LNFS is still investigating the incident.

The owners of the building, Mr. and Mrs. Dorothy Buku, were able to escape the fire by running from their bedroom but could not save their grandchildren because the fire had already engulfed the building when they realized it was ablaze," the released added.

The couple, who started petit trading over ten years ago, were able to upgrade their business to a mini-store, providing credit opportunities to residents of SKT and its environs.